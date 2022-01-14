QQQ
Why Peloton Shares Are Falling Today

byHenry Khederian
January 14, 2022 2:16 pm
Why Peloton Shares Are Falling Today

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) shares are trading lower after it was announced the stock will be replaced in the Nasdaq-100. Nasdaq said shipping operator Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) will replace Peloton for the start of trading on January 24. Peloton is trading lower by 72.6% over the past six months and lower by 11.7% on a year-to-date basis.

See Also: Why Delta Air Lines Stock Could See A Breakout Soon

Peloton Interactive operates an interactive fitness platform. It operates its business in two reportable segments: Connected Fitness Products and Subscription.

Peloton has a 52-week high of $171.09 and a 52-week low of $30.35.

