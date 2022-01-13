12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock rose 9.2% to $0.51 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $28.7 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares rose 3.2% to $43.76. This security traded at a volume of 770.9K shares come close, making up 61.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares rose 2.6% to $3.15. This security traded at a volume of 293.0K shares come close, making up 0.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $214.1 million.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock rose 2.4% to $2.98. The company’s market cap stands at $94.7 million.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares rose 2.07% to $2.95. This security traded at a volume of 482.9K shares come close, making up 15.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $239.8 million.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares moved upwards by 1.94% to $0.66. The company’s market cap stands at $16.3 million.
Losers
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares fell 2.7% to $0.65 during Thursday’s after-market session. At the close, Waitr Hldgs’s trading volume reached 50.7K shares. This is 0.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.8 million.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock fell 2.59% to $3.58. This security traded at a volume of 2.0 million shares come close, making up 13.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares decreased by 1.86% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.2 million.
- Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) shares fell 1.79% to $2.2. The company’s market cap stands at $548.7 million.
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) shares declined by 1.21% to $2.37. The company’s market cap stands at $35.3 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock declined by 1.05% to $2.85. At the close, Vinco Ventures’s trading volume reached 746.5K shares. This is 3.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $387.2 million.
