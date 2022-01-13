QQQ
-9.69
397.04
-2.5%
BTC/USD
-1146.65
42756.01
-2.61%
DIA
-1.44
364.39
-0.4%
SPY
-6.17
477.19
-1.31%
TLT
+ 1.27
141.74
+ 0.89%
GLD
-0.56
171.30
-0.33%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 13, 2022 4:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock rose 9.2% to $0.51 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $28.7 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares rose 3.2% to $43.76. This security traded at a volume of 770.9K shares come close, making up 61.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares rose 2.6% to $3.15. This security traded at a volume of 293.0K shares come close, making up 0.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $214.1 million.
  • Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock rose 2.4% to $2.98. The company’s market cap stands at $94.7 million.
  • Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares rose 2.07% to $2.95. This security traded at a volume of 482.9K shares come close, making up 15.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $239.8 million.
  • Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares moved upwards by 1.94% to $0.66. The company’s market cap stands at $16.3 million.

Losers

  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares fell 2.7% to $0.65 during Thursday’s after-market session. At the close, Waitr Hldgs’s trading volume reached 50.7K shares. This is 0.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.8 million.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock fell 2.59% to $3.58. This security traded at a volume of 2.0 million shares come close, making up 13.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares decreased by 1.86% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.2 million.
  • Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) shares fell 1.79% to $2.2. The company’s market cap stands at $548.7 million.
  • Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) shares declined by 1.21% to $2.37. The company’s market cap stands at $35.3 million.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock declined by 1.05% to $2.85. At the close, Vinco Ventures’s trading volume reached 746.5K shares. This is 3.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $387.2 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers read more
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares rose 9.2% to $0.51 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. read more
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

  read more
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

  read more