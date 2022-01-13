QQQ
-9.73
397.08
-2.51%
BTC/USD
-1219.11
42683.55
-2.78%
DIA
-1.89
364.84
-0.52%
SPY
-6.63
477.65
-1.41%
TLT
+ 1.26
141.76
+ 0.88%
GLD
-0.61
171.35
-0.36%

Why Netflix, Pinterest, Roku And Twitter Shares Are Falling Today

byHenry Khederian
January 13, 2022 3:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Netflix, Pinterest, Roku And Twitter Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of gaming, streaming and social media stocks, including Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS), Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR), are all trading lower in sympathy with the broader tech sector. The tech sector has been under pressure in the new year amid a recent rise in Treasury yields, which has weighed on growth sectors.

See Also: Ford Motor Company Reaches Record $100B Market Cap As Stock Defies The SPY: What's Next?

Shares of growth stocks have been pulling back in recent sessions following a reaction last week to minutes from the FOMC meeting. Minutes showed most Fed members viewed conditions for rate hikes as potentially being met relatively soon.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.761% Thursday afternoon. Overall market volatility is persistent again during Thursday's session as investors continue to weigh omicron concerns.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Did Roku Shares Gain Today?

Why Did Roku Shares Gain Today?

Why Are Spotify Shares Trading Higher Today?

Why Are Spotify Shares Trading Higher Today?

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock Or Options In Nike, Netflix Or Nokia?

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock Or Options In Nike, Netflix Or Nokia?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more
This Shoe Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Disney, Nike, Nio And Netflix

This Shoe Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Disney, Nike, Nio And Netflix

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) stock might not have received the most headlines in 2021, nor will the company’s shoes turn the most heads, nonetheless traders and investors were treated to nice returns over the past year. read more