Why United Airlines And American Airlines Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
January 13, 2022 10:29 am
Why United Airlines And American Airlines Shares Are Rising

Shares of several airline companies, including United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) and American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL), are trading higher in sympathy with Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results.

Delta Air Lines reported quarterly earnings of 22 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 13 cents per share. Delta also reported quarterly sales of $9.47 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $9.14 billion by 3.6%.

"2021 was a year like no other for Delta, with significant progress in our recovery supported by growing brand preference, enabling us to be the only major U.S. airline to deliver profitability across the second half of the year," said Ed Bastian, Delta's chief executive officer.

"As always, our people drove this success, which is why we were happy to announce this morning a special profit-sharing payment for all eligible employees," Bastian stated.

