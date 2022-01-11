Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $1.45 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Huize Holding’s stock is 6.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 4.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $75.2 million.

Losers

United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock declined by 2.98% to $4.24 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 52.9K shares, making up 33.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.0 million.

