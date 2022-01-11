QQQ
+ 4.21
375.90
+ 1.11%
BTC/USD
+ 618.10
42440.59
+ 1.48%
DIA
+ 0.52
360.27
+ 0.14%
SPY
+ 1.94
463.57
+ 0.42%
TLT
+ 0.55
142.06
+ 0.39%
GLD
+ 1.40
166.86
+ 0.83%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 11, 2022 12:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $1.45 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Huize Holding’s stock is 6.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 4.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $75.2 million.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares moved upwards by 4.93% to $3.19. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.1 million, which is 40.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares increased by 4.79% to $2.52. Trading volume for Hippo Holdings’s stock is 1.0 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 45.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares increased by 3.89% to $3.47. Trading volume for FG Financial Gr’s stock is 289.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 82.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares moved upwards by 3.83% to $15.98. Trading volume for MBIA’s stock is 120.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 31.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $858.2 million.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares rose 3.83% to $1.36. Waterdrop’s stock is trading at a volume of 103.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $536.0 million.

Losers

  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock declined by 2.98% to $4.24 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 52.9K shares, making up 33.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.0 million.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock declined by 2.82% to $5.18. Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 70.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 20.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.
  • AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) shares fell 2.69% to $54.63. Trading volume for AMERISAFE’s stock is 21.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • ICC Holdings (NASDAQ:ICCH) stock decreased by 2.39% to $16.6. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 650 shares, making up 121.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $54.6 million.
  • United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) stock fell 2.27% to $24.15. The current volume of 29.7K shares is 31.2% of United Fire Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.0 million.
  • James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) stock declined by 2.26% to $28.8. As of 12:40 EST, James River Gr Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 57.2K, which is 15.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

  According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

  According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more