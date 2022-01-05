12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) shares moved upwards by 11.8% to $11.56 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 203.8K shares, which is 14.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) shares moved upwards by 10.57% to $3.45. The company’s market cap stands at $40.4 million.
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) stock increased by 9.8% to $113.48. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 59.0K shares, which is 8.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.4 billion.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock moved upwards by 9.48% to $0.98. The company’s market cap stands at $20.4 million.
- TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares increased by 8.96% to $19.08. TG Therapeutics’s trading volume hit 321.1K shares by close, accounting for 19.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares increased by 8.89% to $0.61. The company’s market cap stands at $72.7 million.
Losers
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares decreased by 4.3% to $1.11 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Hoth Therapeutics’s trading volume hit 241.9K shares by close, accounting for 5.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares declined by 3.88% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
- Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares fell 3.77% to $12.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $537.4 million.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) shares decreased by 2.89% to $1.01. The company’s market cap stands at $12.7 million.
- Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR) shares decreased by 2.86% to $4.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $986.7 million.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock fell 2.76% to $1.06. The company’s market cap stands at $10.5 million.
