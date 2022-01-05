QQQ
-10.49
406.96
-2.64%
BTC/USD
-1674.66
44157.35
-3.65%
DIA
-2.82
370.69
-0.77%
SPY
-7.47
485.02
-1.56%
TLT
-0.80
144.50
-0.55%
GLD
-0.48
170.05
-0.28%

Why Plug Power Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
January 5, 2022 3:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Plug Power Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader industrial sector, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG), are trading lower as investors react to minutes from the Fed's FOMC meeting. Minutes showed most Fed members viewed conditions for rate hikes as potentially being met relatively soon.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.712% early Wednesday afternoon before dipping to around the 1.702% level. Overall market volatility is persistent again during Wednesday's session as investors continue to weigh omicron concerns.

See Also: Why Joe Terranova Bought Nucor Stock Today

Plug Power is an innovator of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology. It has revolutionized the material handling industry with its full-service GenKey solution, which is designed to increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints in a reliable and cost-effective way.

Plug Power has a 52-week high of $75.49 and a 52-week low of $18.47.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising Today

Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising Today

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) is trading higher Thursday after the company signed an agreement with Edison Motors to develop a hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric city bus. Plug Power’s 125kW ProGen fuel cell engine will provide power to Edison Motors’ electric bus platform. read more
Why Plug Power Shares Are Falling

Why Plug Power Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG), are trading lower in sympathy with the overall market following a rise in the US producer price index, which has further added to inflation concerns. read more

Why Plug Power's Stock Is Dipping Today

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are trading lower by 5.7% at $27.45 Wednesday afternoon, pulling back from yesterday's strength. The stock gained on Tuesday following Senate passage of an infrastructure bill, which is expected to benefit clean energy names. read more

So What's Up With Plug Power And FuelCell Today?

Shares of EV, charging and clean energy vehicle stocks, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) and FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) are trading higher Monday morning. read more