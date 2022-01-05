Why Plug Power Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader industrial sector, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG), are trading lower as investors react to minutes from the Fed's FOMC meeting. Minutes showed most Fed members viewed conditions for rate hikes as potentially being met relatively soon.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.712% early Wednesday afternoon before dipping to around the 1.702% level. Overall market volatility is persistent again during Wednesday's session as investors continue to weigh omicron concerns.

Plug Power is an innovator of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology. It has revolutionized the material handling industry with its full-service GenKey solution, which is designed to increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints in a reliable and cost-effective way.

Plug Power has a 52-week high of $75.49 and a 52-week low of $18.47.