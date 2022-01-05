QQQ
-10.30
406.77
-2.6%
BTC/USD
-1713.08
44118.93
-3.74%
DIA
-2.79
370.66
-0.76%
SPY
-7.34
484.89
-1.54%
TLT
-0.84
144.54
-0.59%
GLD
-0.44
170.01
-0.26%

Why Microsoft Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
January 5, 2022 3:50 pm
Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.712% early Wednesday afternoon before dipping to around the 1.702% level. Overall market volatility is persistent again during Wednesday's session as investors continue to weigh omicron concerns.

See Also: Why Joe Terranova Bought Nucor Stock Today

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite.

Microsoft has a 52-week high of $349.67 and a 52-week low of $211.94.

