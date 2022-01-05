Why Microsoft Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.712% early Wednesday afternoon before dipping to around the 1.702% level. Overall market volatility is persistent again during Wednesday's session as investors continue to weigh omicron concerns.

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite.

Microsoft has a 52-week high of $349.67 and a 52-week low of $211.94.