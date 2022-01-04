What's Going On With GameStop Today?

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are trading lower. The move appears to be in sympathy with overall market weakness following a rise in US Treasury yields, which has pressured stocks during Tuesday's session.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.686% Tuesday morning before dipping to around the 1.663% level. Overall market volatility is persistent during Tuesday's session as investors continue to weigh omicron concerns.

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia, and the United States. GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software and video game accessories.

GameStop has a 52-week high of $483.00 and a 52-week low of $17.08.