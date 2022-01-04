Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Falling

Shares of several software and broader technology sector companies, including Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR), are trading lower following a rise in US Treasury yields, which has pressured growth sectors.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.686% Tuesday morning before dipping to around the 1.663% level. Overall market volatility is persistent during Tuesday's session as investors continue to weigh omicron concerns.

Palantir Technologies provides organizations with solutions to manage large disparate data sets in an attempt to gain insight and drive operational outcomes.

Palantir Technologies has a 52-week high of $45.00 and a 52-week low of $17.06.