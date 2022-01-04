Why Microsoft Shares Are Falling

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares are trading lower. The move appears to be in sympathy with overall tech sector weakness following a rise in US Treasury yields, which has pressured growth sectors.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.686% Tuesday morning before dipping to around the 1.663% level. Overall market volatility is persistent during Tuesday's session as investors continue to weigh omicron concerns.

See Also: Why Pinterest Shares Are Falling Today

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite.

Microsoft has a 52-week high of $349.67 and a 52-week low of $211.94.