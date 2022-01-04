QQQ
-7.10
408.78
-1.77%
BTC/USD
-430.09
46016.01
-0.93%
DIA
+ 2.51
363.17
+ 0.69%
SPY
-0.82
478.53
-0.17%
TLT
-0.93
145.23
-0.64%
GLD
+ 1.23
167.10
+ 0.73%

Why Microsoft Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
January 4, 2022 2:43 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Microsoft Shares Are Falling

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares are trading lower. The move appears to be in sympathy with overall tech sector weakness following a rise in US Treasury yields, which has pressured growth sectors.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.686% Tuesday morning before dipping to around the 1.663% level. Overall market volatility is persistent during Tuesday's session as investors continue to weigh omicron concerns.

See Also: Why Pinterest Shares Are Falling Today

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite.

Microsoft has a 52-week high of $349.67 and a 52-week low of $211.94.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Microsoft Shares Are Rising

Why Microsoft Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), are trading higher on a continued rebound after the recent omicron-driven selloff. read more
Why Microsoft Shares Are Falling

Why Microsoft Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), are trading lower amid overall market weakness as growing COVID concerns and omicron variant uncertainty weigh read more
Cerner Shares Soar As Oracle Eyes Healthcare Foray By Takeover: Bloomberg

Cerner Shares Soar As Oracle Eyes Healthcare Foray By Takeover: Bloomberg

Shares of Cerner Corp (NASDAQ: CERN) gained momentum on a potential takeover by Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL),  read more
Why Microsoft Shares Are Falling

Why Microsoft Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), are trading lower as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess tapering outlook. Expected rate hikes for 2022 which could weigh on tech and growth stocks. read more