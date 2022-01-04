8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares rose 17.1% to $11.31 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Agrify's stock is 691.0K as of 12:31 EST. This is 84.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.5 million.
- Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) shares increased by 7.27% to $10.47. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 163.8K, which is 71.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $286.8 million.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares rose 7.14% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.
Losers
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) stock decreased by 12.8% to $24.82 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Hydrofarm Holdings Group's stock is trading at a volume of 281.7K, which is 52.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares fell 12.73% to $1.03. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 59.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.
- Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) stock declined by 9.46% to $24.59. The current volume of 885.2K shares is 72.5% of Enovix's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
- Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) shares decreased by 9.07% to $27.99. Core & Main's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 183.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock decreased by 8.93% to $2.96. Trading volume for Sunworks's stock is 1.8 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 117.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.0 million.
