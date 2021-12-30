QQQ
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 30, 2021 4:42 pm
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) shares rose 2.2% to $41.44 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 51.0K shares come close, making up 14.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
  • Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) stock moved upwards by 1.84% to $7.18. Matrix Service’s trading volume hit 4.3 million shares by close, accounting for 1922.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.1 million.
  • AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) stock rose 1.59% to $63.19. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares increased by 1.37% to $22.19. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 482.1K shares, which is 12.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
  • Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares moved upwards by 1.23% to $1.64. The company’s market cap stands at $9.7 million.
  • Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) shares rose 1.15% to $6.15. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.6 million, accounting for 491.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $460.9 million.

Losers

  • Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock fell 2.8% to $1.76 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million.
  • Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) stock declined by 2.74% to $2.85. The company’s market cap stands at $464.2 million.
  • Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock decreased by 1.68% to $4.11. The company’s market cap stands at $303.5 million.
  • Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares declined by 1.68% to $25.84. Trading volume for this security closed at 725.8K, accounting for 60.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
  • Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock decreased by 1.59% to $3.72. At the close, Romeo Power’s trading volume reached 311.8K shares. This is 7.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $498.9 million.
  • Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock declined by 1.54% to $2.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

