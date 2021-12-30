11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock moved upwards by 14.8% to $5.03 during Thursday’s regular session. Energy Focus’s stock is trading at a volume of 27.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 678.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.
- Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) stock rose 10.97% to $5.46. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 140.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares rose 10.31% to $3.85. Romeo Power’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 71.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $516.4 million.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock increased by 10.22% to $15.52. EHang Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 605.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 82.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $860.2 million.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock increased by 10.06% to $1.64. Trading volume for EZGO Technologies’s stock is 366.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 218.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $21.9 million.
Losers
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock decreased by 9.3% to $4.05 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for View’s stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 93.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $880.2 million.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAP) stock decreased by 8.73% to $12.55.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares fell 7.75% to $1.31. Trading volume for ShiftPixy’s stock is 7.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 235.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $37.6 million.
- Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) stock declined by 7.25% to $3.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.
- Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) shares decreased by 6.82% to $6.02. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 79.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW) stock decreased by 6.73% to $3.81. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 75.5K shares, making up 18.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.2 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.