QQQ
+ 1.35
400.20
+ 0.34%
BTC/USD
+ 1304.92
47769.58
+ 2.81%
DIA
+ 0.35
364.49
+ 0.1%
SPY
+ 0.85
476.63
+ 0.18%
TLT
+ 0.84
145.83
+ 0.57%
GLD
+ 0.87
167.73
+ 0.51%

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 30, 2021 1:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock moved upwards by 14.8% to $5.03 during Thursday’s regular session. Energy Focus’s stock is trading at a volume of 27.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 678.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.
  • Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) stock rose 10.97% to $5.46. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 140.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares rose 10.31% to $3.85. Romeo Power’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 71.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $516.4 million.
  • EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock increased by 10.22% to $15.52. EHang Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 605.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 82.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $860.2 million.
  • EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock increased by 10.06% to $1.64. Trading volume for EZGO Technologies’s stock is 366.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 218.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $21.9 million.

Losers

  • View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock decreased by 9.3% to $4.05 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for View’s stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 93.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $880.2 million.
  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAP) stock decreased by 8.73% to $12.55.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares fell 7.75% to $1.31. Trading volume for ShiftPixy’s stock is 7.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 235.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $37.6 million.
  • Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) stock declined by 7.25% to $3.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.
  • Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) shares decreased by 6.82% to $6.02. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 79.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW) stock decreased by 6.73% to $3.81. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 75.5K shares, making up 18.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.2 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers read more
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

  read more
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) stock rose 7.2% to $5.95 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million. read more
54 Biggest Movers From Thursday

54 Biggest Movers From Thursday

Gainers 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) surged 38.6% to settle at $3.05. The FDA authorized marketing of tobacco products that help reduce exposure to and consumption of nicotine for smokers who use them. read more