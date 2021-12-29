QQQ
-0.06
401.67
-0.01%
BTC/USD
-345.03
47198.71
-0.73%
DIA
+ 0.81
363.18
+ 0.22%
SPY
+ 0.61
476.26
+ 0.13%
TLT
-1.62
149.91
-1.09%
GLD
-0.06
168.70
-0.04%

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 29, 2021 4:34 pm
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock moved upwards by 2.4% to $11.01 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $312.6 million.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock increased by 1.63% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.5 million.
  • Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) shares increased by 1.6% to $13.27. The company’s market cap stands at $680.5 million.

Losers

  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock decreased by 7.8% to $1.31 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.3 million shares come close, making up 91.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million.
  • China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) shares fell 3.82% to $0.88. The company’s market cap stands at $79.5 million.
  • Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares decreased by 3.77% to $1.79. The company’s market cap stands at $18.7 million.
  • Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock decreased by 2.2% to $0.65. The company’s market cap stands at $31.9 million.
  • Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock fell 2.07% to $18.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.5 million.
  • Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) stock declined by 2.0% to $4.66. At the close, Desktop Metal’s trading volume reached 109.9K shares. This is 1.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

