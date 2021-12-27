12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) shares increased by 15.76% to $2.13 during Monday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 880.2K shares come close, making up 2472.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares rose 3.74% to $1.05. The company’s market cap stands at $32.2 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares moved upwards by 3.59% to $0.51. The company’s market cap stands at $74.4 million.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock moved upwards by 2.79% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.2 million.
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares rose 1.99% to $2.05. The company’s market cap stands at $41.8 million.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) stock increased by 1.95% to $4.7. The company’s market cap stands at $598.2 million.
Losers
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock declined by 10.06% to $0.84 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.1 million, accounting for 23.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 million.
- ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares decreased by 2.12% to $1.85. The company’s market cap stands at $78.4 million.
- StarTek (NYSE:SRT) stock declined by 1.51% to $5.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.4 million.
- JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) stock fell 1.26% to $30.01. Trading volume for this security closed at 73.8K, accounting for 8.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares decreased by 1.17% to $2.54. American Virtual Cloud’s trading volume hit 1.8 million shares by close, accounting for 14.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $201.1 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares fell 1.16% to $4.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.3 million.
