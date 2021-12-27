Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock increased by 20.37% to $5.2 during Monday’s regular session. The current volume of 6.6 million shares is 359.07% of Reliance Global Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.1 million.

(NASDAQ:HALL) stock moved upwards by 3.6% to $4.46. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 67.7K shares, making up 106.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $80.8 million. BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares moved upwards by 2.62% to $35.73. BRP Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 58.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.

(NASDAQ:FGF) stock rose 2.61% to $4.32. Trading volume for FG Financial Gr’s stock is 42.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million. FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock increased by 2.01% to $1.56. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 43.9K shares, making up 12.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million.

Losers

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares declined by 5.36% to $2.25 during Monday’s regular session. The current volume of 655.4K shares is 20.09% of Metromile’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $288.0 million.

(NASDAQ:TIG) shares fell 3.13% to $8.07. Trading volume for Trean Insurance Group’s stock is 35.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $411.9 million. Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares declined by 2.94% to $3.15. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 22.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $799.1 million.

(NASDAQ:FANH) stock decreased by 2.9% to $7.04. Trading volume for Fanhua’s stock is 104.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 72.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $383.9 million. eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares decreased by 2.43% to $26.2. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 172.1K shares, making up 24.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $697.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.