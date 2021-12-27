Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), are trading higher on a continued rebound after the recent omicron-driven selloff.

Shares of semiconductors companies were also trading higher last week in sympathy with Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued revenue guidance above estimates.

Nvidia is the top designer of discrete graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers and automotive infotainment systems.

Nvidia has a 52-week high of $346.47 and a 52-week low of $115.66.