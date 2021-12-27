QQQ
+ 5.93
390.99
+ 1.49%
BTC/USD
+ 944.15
51719.64
+ 1.86%
DIA
+ 2.48
356.88
+ 0.69%
SPY
+ 5.39
465.21
+ 1.15%
TLT
+ 0.47
148.05
+ 0.32%
GLD
-0.08
169.05
-0.05%

Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
December 27, 2021 11:39 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), are trading higher on a continued rebound after the recent omicron-driven selloff.

Shares of semiconductors companies were also trading higher last week in sympathy with Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued revenue guidance above estimates.

See Also: Why Carnival Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Nvidia is the top designer of discrete graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers and automotive infotainment systems.

Nvidia has a 52-week high of $346.47 and a 52-week low of $115.66.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Applied Materials Shares Are Rising

Why Applied Materials Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), are trading higher on a continued rebound after the recent omicron-driven selloff. read more
Why AMD Shares Are Rising

Why AMD Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), are trading higher on a continued rebound after the recent omicron-driven selloff. read more
Why Micron Shares Are Rising Today

Why Micron Shares Are Rising Today

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter 2022 financial results and issued guidance above estimates.  read more
Why Micron Shares Are Falling

Why Micron Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), are trading lower as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess tapering outlook. Expected rate hikes for 2022 which could weigh on tech and growth stocks. read more