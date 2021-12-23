12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock moved upwards by 4.18% to $2.49 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $62.2 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares increased by 2.28% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.
- Regis (NYSE:RGS) shares increased by 1.77% to $1.72. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 127.6K shares, which is 4.24 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $78.0 million.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock increased by 1.71% to $1.78. The company’s market cap stands at $38.1 million.
- Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) stock increased by 1.7% to $8.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $564.1 million.
- Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) stock moved upwards by 1.18% to $42.75. This security traded at a volume of 82.1K shares come close, making up 5.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.6 billion.
Losers
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) stock declined by 6.05% to $1.4 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $46.8 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock declined by 2.39% to $0.82. The company’s market cap stands at $23.2 million.
- Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares decreased by 1.72% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.4 million.
- Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) shares declined by 1.45% to $20.39. Trading volume for this security closed at 161.5K, accounting for 4.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.1 billion.
- Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) shares decreased by 1.21% to $41.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock fell 1.04% to $0.84. This security traded at a volume of 82.1K shares come close, making up 0.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $121.3 million.
