12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) shares increased by 8.19% to $6.6 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $45.6 million.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares rose 4.71% to $0.4. The company’s market cap stands at $40.7 million.
- Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) stock increased by 4.53% to $4.15. Bone Biologics’s trading volume hit 496.0K shares by close, accounting for 75.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $42.9 million.
- Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) shares increased by 3.87% to $4.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.9 million.
- Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) stock rose 3.7% to $2.24. The company’s market cap stands at $121.3 million.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) stock rose 3.67% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
Losers
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) stock decreased by 7.04% to $22.59 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 222.1K, accounting for 13.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
- Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) shares decreased by 6.26% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.2 million.
- Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) stock declined by 4.68% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock fell 4.18% to $12.62. At the close, Biofrontera’s trading volume reached 827.3K shares. This is 2.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $182.4 million.
- Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock declined by 4.14% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.9 million.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) stock decreased by 3.72% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.
