12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) shares rose 6.78% to $4.09 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.2 million.
- ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares rose 4.71% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares increased by 4.21% to $1.98. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 279.1K shares, which is 2.19 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.8 million.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares increased by 2.0% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares rose 1.92% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
- SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) shares rose 1.87% to $67.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
Losers
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) shares decreased by 3.38% to $13.89 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $333.6 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares decreased by 3.31% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 2.75% to $3.9. At the close, Nxt-ID’s trading volume reached 62.7K shares. This is 0.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares declined by 2.17% to $2.71. The company’s market cap stands at $35.0 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares fell 1.64% to $1.8. This security traded at a volume of 396.6K shares come close, making up 3.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.2 million.
- Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) stock decreased by 1.38% to $17.2. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 190.0K shares, which is 2.47 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $9.2 billion.
