12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock increased by 33.33% to $1.96 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Pasithea Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 82.9 million, which is 3177.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock rose 32.0% to $1.32. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 31.2 million shares, making up 450.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million.
- Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) shares rose 27.01% to $10.86. The current volume of 78.7 million shares is 6186.1% of Allakos's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $589.8 million.
- Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) stock rose 19.04% to $1.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 8.7 million, which is 4813.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.1 million.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) stock increased by 18.42% to $3.66. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 843.9K shares, making up 420.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.1 million.
- Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) stock moved upwards by 16.7% to $16.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.3 million.
Losers
- Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares decreased by 16.92% to $138.12 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 607.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
- Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) shares decreased by 12.9% to $6.42. Codex DNA's stock is trading at a volume of 155.4K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 194.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $188.1 million.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares declined by 10.8% to $1.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 415.3K, which is 123.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) stock declined by 10.66% to $2.61. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares, making up 138.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 million.
- Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) stock decreased by 10.26% to $7.18. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 216.3K shares, making up 63.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $383.8 million.
- Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares declined by 7.34% to $40.42. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 207.7K shares, making up 39.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.