QQQ
+ 3.72
390.23
+ 0.94%
BTC/USD
+ 2248.24
50836.40
+ 4.63%
DIA
+ 2.54
354.85
+ 0.71%
SPY
+ 3.68
464.01
+ 0.79%
TLT
-1.62
151.44
-1.08%
GLD
+ 0.39
168.20
+ 0.23%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 23, 2021 1:23 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock increased by 33.33% to $1.96 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Pasithea Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 82.9 million, which is 3177.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock rose 32.0% to $1.32. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 31.2 million shares, making up 450.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million.
  • Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) shares rose 27.01% to $10.86. The current volume of 78.7 million shares is 6186.1% of Allakos's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $589.8 million.
  • Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) stock rose 19.04% to $1.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 8.7 million, which is 4813.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.1 million.
  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) stock increased by 18.42% to $3.66. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 843.9K shares, making up 420.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.1 million.
  • Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) stock moved upwards by 16.7% to $16.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.3 million.

Losers

  • Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares decreased by 16.92% to $138.12 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 607.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
  • Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) shares decreased by 12.9% to $6.42. Codex DNA's stock is trading at a volume of 155.4K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 194.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $188.1 million.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares declined by 10.8% to $1.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 415.3K, which is 123.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) stock declined by 10.66% to $2.61. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares, making up 138.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 million.
  • Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) stock decreased by 10.26% to $7.18. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 216.3K shares, making up 63.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $383.8 million.
  • Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares declined by 7.34% to $40.42. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 207.7K shares, making up 39.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers read more
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) jumped 37.3% to $2.0182. Pasithea recently said it expanded its footprint with second Ketamine Therapy Clinic in the UK. read more
18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) rose 26.5% to $1.86 in pre-market trading. Pasithea recently said it expanded its footprint with second Ketamine Therapy Clinic in the UK. read more