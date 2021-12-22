11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAP) shares increased by 14.36% to $12.98 during Wednesday’s regular session.
- Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) stock increased by 10.07% to $8.36. Trading volume for Titan Intl’s stock is 288.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 97.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $521.1 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock increased by 8.25% to $0.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 526.9K, which is 90.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares increased by 7.9% to $9.83. The company’s market cap stands at $57.9 million.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock rose 7.77% to $4.02. Trading volume for Sino-Global Shipping’s stock is 826.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 132.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.9 million.
Losers
- Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) shares fell 16.15% to $1.35 during Wednesday’s regular session. The company’s market cap stands at $33.1 million.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock decreased by 7.08% to $4.73. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 658.4K shares, making up 107.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares declined by 6.62% to $7.77. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 729.4K shares, making up 6.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.9 million.
- Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) stock fell 6.01% to $7.36. Trading volume for Bird Global’s stock is 201.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 11.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) stock fell 5.72% to $5.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 7.3 million, which is 38.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 billion.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares decreased by 5.64% to $9.72. Trading volume for Agrify’s stock is 464.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 52.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $206.7 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.