What's Going On With GameStop's Stock Today?

GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) is trading higher on above-average volume Friday.

GameStop's average session volume is just below 2.5 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Friday's trading volume had already exceeded 3 million at publication time.

GameStop may be moving higher in sympathy with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC), which is soaring following a strong opening box office performance of "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

The two "meme" stocks are favorites among retail traders and typically share similar price action. The pair of stocks became popular at the beginning of 2021 when retail traders began relentlessly buying shares in an attempt to squeeze the stocks higher.

Following a quiet couple of months, both stocks are once again trending across social media platforms.

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics and services retailer.

GME Price Action: GameStop has traded as high as $483 and as low as $13.58 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 8.52% at $156.91 at time of publication.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.