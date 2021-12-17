 Skip to main content

Why AMC Shares Are Rising

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 10:14am   Comments
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher following a strong opening box office performance of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'

The movie, which opened last night at AMC Theatres across the United States, was the single highest grossing movie title on its opening night in AMC's history, for a movie opening in the month of December, said in the company's press release.

Approximately 1.1 million people attended Spider-Man at a U.S. AMC theatre yesterday, also said in the press release.

AMC Entertainment, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres.

AMC's stock was trading about 4.9% higher at $25.64 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $1.91.

