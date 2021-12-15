10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares moved upwards by 6.59% to $11.15 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $65.6 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock rose 2.76% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock moved upwards by 2.42% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock increased by 2.01% to $9.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.4 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares rose 2.0% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock moved upwards by 2.0% to $18.3. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 413.9K shares, which is 13.38 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
Losers
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares decreased by 11.99% to $2.35 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 127.3K, accounting for 5.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.6 million.
- Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) shares fell 6.66% to $15.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $409.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) stock decreased by 2.81% to $8.65. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares fell 1.95% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 million.
