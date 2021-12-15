12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) shares rose 28.52% to $187.62 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 1748.47% of CMC Materials's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock rose 26.19% to $1.54. The current volume of 63.4 million shares is 756.73% of American Virtual Cloud's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.6 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock moved upwards by 12.44% to $2.8. Trading volume for Nxt-ID's stock is 43.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 340.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
- MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) stock rose 9.9% to $11.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.9 million.
- Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) stock moved upwards by 6.27% to $5.67. As of 12:30 EST, Intellicheck's stock is trading at a volume of 131.4K, which is 147.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.3 million.
- Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) shares moved upwards by 5.44% to $5.81. Trading volume for Optical Cable's stock is 54.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 238.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million.
Losers
- Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) shares decreased by 17.94% to $16.88 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $509.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares decreased by 12.81% to $0.47. As of 12:30 EST, CooTek (Cayman)'s stock is trading at a volume of 235.8K, which is 34.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.
- Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) stock declined by 12.33% to $68.46. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 353.65% of Cerence's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) stock fell 10.69% to $12.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 86.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock fell 10.57% to $10.83. As of 12:30 EST, Cleanspark's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 105.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares decreased by 10.52% to $15.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.