Why United Airlines Shares Are Falling

Shares of airline stocks, including United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL), are trading lower amid continued COVID-19 omicron variant concerns, with some governments imposing travel restrictions.

United Airlines is trading lower by 11% over the past five sessions and lower by 21% over the past month amid ongoing COVID-19 omicron variant concerns.

United Airlines is the world's third-largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international travel than legacy peers.

United Airlines has a 52-week high of $26.09 and a 52-week low of $14.71.