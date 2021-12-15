QQQ
-2.78
390.98
-0.72%
BTC/USD
-60.91
48282.37
-0.13%
DIA
-1.42
357.59
-0.4%
SPY
-2.14
465.50
-0.46%
TLT
-0.03
150.73
-0.02%
GLD
-0.37
165.81
-0.22%

Why American Airlines Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
December 15, 2021 11:08 am
Why American Airlines Shares Are Falling

Shares of airline stocks, including American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL), are trading lower amid continued COVID-19 omicron variant concerns, with some governments imposing travel restrictions.

American Airlines is trading lower by 9% over the past five sessions and lower by 20% over the past month amid ongoing COVID-19 omicron variant concerns, which is weighing on reopening uncertainty.

See Also: Why Lowe's Shares Are Trading Lower Today

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of U.S. legacy carriers.

American Airlines has a 52-week high of $26.09 and a 52-week low of $14.71.

