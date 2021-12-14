QQQ
Why Datadog Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
December 14, 2021 10:26 am
Why Datadog Shares Are Falling

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares are trading lower by 8% at $158 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered its price target from $212 to $195.

Datadog is trading lower by 11% over the past five sessions as tech names pull back following recent strength.

See Also: Why Beyond Meat Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Datadog is a monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users. Its platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management.

Datadog has a 52-week high of $199.68 and a 52-week low of $69.73.

