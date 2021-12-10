12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) shares increased by 16.75% to $2.23 during Friday’s pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) stock moved upwards by 14.49% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.5 million.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) shares rose 14.18% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.8 million.
- Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) shares rose 11.63% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.6 million.
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) shares rose 7.27% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) stock rose 6.38% to $0.37. The company’s market cap stands at $53.8 million.
Losers
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock fell 9.34% to $246.81 during Friday’s pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.0 billion.
- Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) stock decreased by 8.09% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock declined by 7.05% to $4.62. The company’s market cap stands at $112.0 million.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) shares decreased by 6.49% to $1.13. The company’s market cap stands at $13.4 million.
- MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) stock declined by 4.06% to $9.46. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) shares declined by 3.82% to $4.79. The company’s market cap stands at $27.4 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.