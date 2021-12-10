QQQ
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 10, 2021 9:51 am
Gainers

  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares rose 23.4% to $2.32 during Friday’s pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.6 million.
  • C3.ai (NYSE:AI) shares increased by 17.29% to $37.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stock moved upwards by 12.31% to $99.7. The company’s market cap stands at $272.5 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock moved upwards by 6.26% to $620.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.2 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) stock moved upwards by 4.85% to $46.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Jabil (NYSE:JBL) shares rose 4.29% to $64.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion.

Losers

  • Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares decreased by 36.08% to $73.75 during Friday’s pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • Renren (NYSE:RENN) shares fell 5.6% to $11.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.5 million.
  • Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) stock decreased by 2.1% to $4.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.7 million.
  • CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock decreased by 1.67% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.1 million.
  • Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) shares declined by 1.5% to $125.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 billion.
  • AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) shares decreased by 1.49% to $6.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
