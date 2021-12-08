QQQ
+ 0.39
397.44
+ 0.1%
BTC/USD
+ 33.19
50622.14
+ 0.07%
DIA
-0.64
358.38
-0.18%
SPY
+ 0.16
468.12
+ 0.03%
TLT
-1.99
152.99
-1.32%
GLD
+ 0.03
166.78
+ 0.02%

Why C3.ai Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
December 8, 2021 2:25 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why C3.ai Shares Are Rising

Shares of companies in the broader tech sector, including C3Ai Inc (NYSE:AI), are trading higher on continued market momentum after Pfizer and BioNTech announced the effectiveness of three doses of their vaccine against the omicron variant.

Shares of tech and software companies may possibly be trading higher in sympathy with PagerDuty Inc (NASDAQ:PD) which gained following a strong third-quarter earnings report.

PagerDuty reported quarterly losses of 7 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 9 cents per share. The company also reported quarterly sales of $72 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $70.04 million by 2.8%.

C3.ai, Inc. operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. 

See Also: What's Going On With Insignia Systems Stock Today?

C3.ai has a 52-week high of $183.90 and a 52-week low of $27.52.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

C3.Ai Shares Move Higher; Traders Circulate Betaville M&A Chatter

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) jumped 25.5% to close at $13.36. Jowell Global recently announced a collaboration with Unilever's Uni-Excubator. read more
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

  read more
40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) surged 39% to $6.02. Biofrontera announced Notice of Allowance for U.S. patent titled 'Illumination for Photodynamic Therapy.' read more