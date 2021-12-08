QQQ
-0.29
398.12
-0.07%
BTC/USD
-289.58
50299.37
-0.57%
DIA
-0.93
358.67
-0.26%
SPY
-0.44
468.72
-0.09%
TLT
-2.24
153.24
-1.48%
GLD
-0.08
166.89
-0.05%

Why Fastly Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
December 8, 2021 12:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Fastly Shares Are Rising

Shares of software companies, including Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY), are trading higher in sympathy with PagerDuty Inc (NYSE:PD), which gained following a strong third-quarter earnings report.

PagerDuty reported quarterly losses of 7 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 9 cents per share. The company also reported quarterly sales of $72 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $70.04 million by 2.8%.

See Also: What's Going On With Insignia Systems Stock Today?

Fastly operates a content delivery network (CDN), which is necessary for entities to provide faster and more reliable online content. Fastly's strategy differs from traditional CDNs, which focused on locating servers in as many locations as possible to store copies of files that consumers most use.

Fastly has a 52-week high of $122.75 and a 52-week low of $33.55.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Is Fastly's Stock Plummeting Today?

Why Is Fastly's Stock Plummeting Today?

Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) is trading significantly lower on Thursday morning after the company announced its CFO is stepping down and issued weak second-quarter guidance.  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
Raymond James Sees Sharp Upside In Fastly

Raymond James Sees Sharp Upside In Fastly

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan upgraded Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY)  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

  read more