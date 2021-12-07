Why Amazon Shares Are Rising

Shares of several retail and apparel companies, including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), are trading higher in sympathy with the overall market as fears surrounding the COVID-19 omicron variant ease.

The sector has been volatile over the past few sessions due to variant concerns, while a late-November rise in treasury yields also weighed on growth stocks.

Amazon is a leading online retailer and one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators. Retail-related revenue represents approximately 83% of Amazon's total revenue, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage and database offerings.

Amazon has a 52-week high of $3,773.08 and a 52-week low of $2,881.00.