QQQ
+ 11.06
375.14
+ 2.86%
BTC/USD
+ 865.95
51307.87
+ 1.72%
DIA
+ 5.24
347.58
+ 1.49%
SPY
+ 9.38
449.41
+ 2.04%
TLT
-0.24
152.47
-0.16%
GLD
+ 0.70
165.52
+ 0.42%

Why Nio Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
December 7, 2021 11:28 am
Why Nio Shares Are Rising

Shares of Chinese companies, including Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) are trading higher as global markets rebound amid easing omicron fears.

The People's Bank of China on Monday also announced it will reduce reserve requirements for some banks.

See Also: Why Intel Shares Are Rising Today

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

Nio has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $29.66.

