Why Nio Shares Are Rising

Shares of Chinese companies, including Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) are trading higher as global markets rebound amid easing omicron fears.

The People's Bank of China on Monday also announced it will reduce reserve requirements for some banks.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

Nio has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $29.66.