12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) shares increased by 42.08% to $13.92 during Monday’s regular session. Adicet Bio’s stock is trading at a volume of 35.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 32474.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $444.9 million.
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares rose 29.54% to $1.18. As of 12:30 EST, VYNE Therapeutics’s stock is trading at a volume of 22.3 million, which is 3305.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.1 million.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) shares increased by 25.02% to $7.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.2 million.
- Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) stock moved upwards by 24.36% to $18.66. As of 12:30 EST, Edgewise Therapeutics’s stock is trading at a volume of 229.9K, which is 201.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $919.6 million.
- Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) stock moved upwards by 17.27% to $9.71. The company’s market cap stands at $255.1 million.
- Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) stock moved upwards by 16.65% to $3.35. The current volume of 444.9K shares is 92.26% of Atreca’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $124.3 million.
Losers
- Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) shares decreased by 38.85% to $48.12 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 1314.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) shares fell 34.04% to $3.96. Trading volume for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’s stock is 1.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1040.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.1 million.
- Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) stock decreased by 26.78% to $14.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $501.5 million.
- Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares fell 21.68% to $10.59. Beyond Air’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 241.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.1 million.
- POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) stock decreased by 20.49% to $6.25. POINT Biopharma Global’s stock is trading at a volume of 112.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 57.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $563.2 million.
- BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock decreased by 16.54% to $287.19. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.1 million shares, making up 122.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $69.6 billion.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.