12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) shares moved upwards by 70.38% to $8.86 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Genfit's trading volume reached 117.6K shares. This is 162.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $343.7 million. read more