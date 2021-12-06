Why Apple Shares Are Rising

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are trading higher after KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $191 price target.

Nispel noted 'We see growth and margin upside, strong shareholder-friendly capital allocation, and potential for new products and services, which create a strong investment profile.'

Nispel also noted 'While Apple is expensive by historical valuations, we find Apple attractive relative to other mega-caps given Apple's superior ROIC characteristics.'

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide.

Apple's stock was trading about 3.2% higher at about $167 per share on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $170.30 and a 52-week low of $116.21.