QQQ
-6.78
396.69
-1.74%
BTC/USD
-2556.20
53924.14
-4.53%
DIA
-0.37
346.98
-0.11%
SPY
-4.16
461.56
-0.91%
TLT
+ 1.82
150.71
+ 1.19%
GLD
+ 1.39
163.85
+ 0.84%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 3, 2021 4:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares increased by 11.33% to $2.75 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.8 million.
  • ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares increased by 5.88% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.
  • Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares moved upwards by 5.26% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
  • Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares moved upwards by 4.26% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
  • LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) shares increased by 3.96% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock rose 3.14% to $1.64. At the close, Uxin’s trading volume reached 67.4K shares. This is 3.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $651.7 million.

Losers

  • Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock declined by 3.56% to $3.8 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.6 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock declined by 2.92% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.
  • MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock declined by 2.34% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares declined by 1.53% to $2.59. Vinco Ventures’s trading volume hit 118.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $355.0 million.
  • GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares declined by 1.42% to $9.74. This security traded at a volume of 227.4K shares come close, making up 8.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares fell 1.39% to $170.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more
6 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

6 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) stock moved upwards by 8.1% to $11.47 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. read more
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers read more