12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares increased by 11.33% to $2.75 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.8 million.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares increased by 5.88% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares moved upwards by 5.26% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares moved upwards by 4.26% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) shares increased by 3.96% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock rose 3.14% to $1.64. At the close, Uxin’s trading volume reached 67.4K shares. This is 3.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $651.7 million.
Losers
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock declined by 3.56% to $3.8 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.6 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock declined by 2.92% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock declined by 2.34% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares declined by 1.53% to $2.59. Vinco Ventures’s trading volume hit 118.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $355.0 million.
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares declined by 1.42% to $9.74. This security traded at a volume of 227.4K shares come close, making up 8.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares fell 1.39% to $170.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 billion.
