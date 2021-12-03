QQQ
-7.77
397.68
-1.99%
BTC/USD
-1190.03
55290.31
-2.11%
DIA
-1.94
348.55
-0.56%
SPY
-5.41
462.81
-1.18%
TLT
+ 0.60
151.93
+ 0.39%
GLD
+ 0.72
164.52
+ 0.44%

Why Affirm Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
December 3, 2021 11:15 am
Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) are trading lower in sympathy with Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) after the companies reported their third-quarter earnings results.

Asana reported quarterly losses of 23 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 26 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $100.30 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $93.86 million by 7%.

DocuSign reported quarterly earnings of 58 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 46 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $545.46 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $530.63 million by 3%.

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions and a consumer-focused app.

Affirm has a 52-week high of $176.75 and a 52-week low of $46.50.

