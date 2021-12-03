QQQ
-7.74
397.65
-1.99%
BTC/USD
-1158.53
55321.81
-2.05%
DIA
-1.99
348.60
-0.57%
SPY
-5.48
462.88
-1.2%
TLT
+ 0.60
151.93
+ 0.39%
GLD
+ 0.87
164.37
+ 0.53%

Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
December 3, 2021 11:13 am
Shares of several software companies, including Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) are trading lower in sympathy with Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) after the companies reported their third-quarter earnings results.

Asana reported quarterly losses of 23 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 26 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $100.30 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $93.86 million by 7%.

DocuSign reported quarterly earnings of 58 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 46 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $545.46 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $530.63 million by 3%.

Palantir Technologies provides organizations with solutions to manage large disparate data sets in an attempt to gain insight and drive operational outcomes.

Palantir has a 52-week high of $45.00 and a 52-week low of $17.06.

