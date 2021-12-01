QQQ
+ 2.18
391.64
+ 0.55%
BTC/USD
+ 640.69
57591.25
+ 1.12%
DIA
+ 2.25
342.65
+ 0.65%
SPY
+ 4.59
450.97
+ 1.01%
TLT
-0.15
151.74
-0.1%
GLD
+ 1.01
164.49
+ 0.61%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 1, 2021 1:17 pm
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) stock moved upwards by 9.63% to $4.21 during Wednesday’s regular session. The company’s market cap stands at $80.4 million.
  • Crawford (NYSE:CRD) stock increased by 6.65% to $7.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 20.3K, which is 56.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares increased by 5.44% to $4.36. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 71.6K shares, making up 20.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.6 million.
  • United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) stock rose 5.35% to $22.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 49.4K, which is 67.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $555.0 million.
  • NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) shares rose 5.17% to $19.5. NI Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 38.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.7 million.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) stock increased by 5.02% to $115.95. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 36.9K shares, making up 54.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Losers

  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares fell 3.94% to $2.44 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 813.1K shares, making up 23.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.8 million.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares decreased by 3.69% to $2.35. The current volume of 680 shares is 1.64% of Conifer Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $22.8 million.
  • Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) stock declined by 3.33% to $14.98. The current volume of 12.8K shares is 42.56% of Midwest Holding’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.1 million.
  • James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) shares fell 1.54% to $26.04. James River Gr Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 158.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 56.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $971.4 million.
  • Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) stock decreased by 1.1% to $213.64. Trading volume for Investors Title’s stock is 3.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 83.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $404.6 million.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGFPP) shares declined by 0.54% to $25.12. The current volume of 138 shares is 7.39% of FG Financial Gr’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

