12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Lannett (NYSE:LCI) shares rose 11.61% to $1.73 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.3 million.
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares increased by 8.33% to $0.65. Trading volume for this security closed at 154.6K, accounting for 7.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.9 million.
- Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) stock increased by 6.59% to $14.07. At the close, Gritstone Bio’s trading volume reached 358.1K shares. This is 34.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $956.5 million.
- Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) shares rose 5.28% to $6.18. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 923.8K shares, which is 35.04 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares rose 4.79% to $7.0. At the close, NRX Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 96.1K shares. This is 2.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $411.6 million.
- SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) shares increased by 4.6% to $0.93. The company’s market cap stands at $22.9 million.
Losers
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock decreased by 7.31% to $17.12 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 61.6K shares come close, making up 1.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.2 million.
- BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) stock fell 6.03% to $12.0. BeyondSpring’s trading volume hit 410.0K shares by close, accounting for 39.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $469.3 million.
- Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares fell 5.84% to $5.81. At the close, Immunogen’s trading volume reached 1.0 million shares. This is 65.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock fell 4.55% to $1.89. Trading volume for this security closed at 95.8K, accounting for 12.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $28.1 million.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) shares declined by 4.55% to $0.71. The company’s market cap stands at $61.2 million.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) stock declined by 4.36% to $0.35. Trading volume for this security closed at 158.1K, accounting for 2.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $51.5 million.
