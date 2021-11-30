8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) shares increased by 53.0% to $45.64 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for SK Telecom Co's stock is 97.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 23.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.3 billion.
- TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) stock increased by 14.03% to $2.11. The current volume of 71.9K shares is 248.99% of TuanChe's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.6 million.
- Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) shares moved upwards by 4.44% to $3.76. Paltalk's stock is trading at a volume of 251.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 3.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million.
Losers
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) stock fell 14.77% to $2.15 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 914.6K, which is 161.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock decreased by 10.85% to $2.22. As of 12:30 EST, Grom Social Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 300.9K, which is 4.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.
- National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) shares fell 10.21% to $2.64. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 758.9K shares, making up 102.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $212.6 million.
- Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) stock fell 9.45% to $18.7. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) shares decreased by 9.44% to $1.92. BlueCity Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 94.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 62.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
