QQQ
-5.87
405.56
-1.47%
BTC/USD
-302.83
57473.42
-0.52%
DIA
-6.37
357.56
-1.81%
SPY
-8.71
473.31
-1.87%
TLT
+ 2.27
147.05
+ 1.52%
GLD
-1.14
167.76
-0.68%

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 30, 2021 6:15 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock rose 11.14% to $8.48 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Pioneer Power Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 44.6 million, which is 575.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.9 million.
  • Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW) shares rose 7.86% to $4.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.5 million.
  • Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) stock moved upwards by 4.74% to $2.72. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 53.9K shares, making up 54.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.6 million.

Losers

  • Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) stock decreased by 15.04% to $19.41 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Array Technologies's stock is 4.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 168.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) shares declined by 11.63% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $103.0 million.
  • ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock decreased by 10.09% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
  • Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares fell 9.82% to $2.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 362.1K, which is 35.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock declined by 9.48% to $0.76. The current volume of 553.7K shares is 54.82% of ShiftPixy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more