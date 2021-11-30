8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock rose 11.14% to $8.48 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Pioneer Power Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 44.6 million, which is 575.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.9 million.
- Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW) shares rose 7.86% to $4.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.5 million.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) stock moved upwards by 4.74% to $2.72. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 53.9K shares, making up 54.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.6 million.
Losers
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) stock decreased by 15.04% to $19.41 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Array Technologies's stock is 4.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 168.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) shares declined by 11.63% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $103.0 million.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock decreased by 10.09% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares fell 9.82% to $2.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 362.1K, which is 35.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock declined by 9.48% to $0.76. The current volume of 553.7K shares is 54.82% of ShiftPixy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.
