QQQ
+ 1.28
396.20
+ 0.32%
BTC/USD
-223.67
57317.60
-0.39%
DIA
+ 0.00
358.02
+ 0%
SPY
+ 1.22
466.97
+ 0.26%
TLT
+ 2.32
142.18
+ 1.61%
GLD
-0.15
167.43
-0.09%

10 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 24, 2021 4:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • BIMI International (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares increased by 39.54% to $0.98 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.4 million shares, which is 42.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 million.
  • 111 (NASDAQ:YI) stock moved upwards by 2.75% to $4.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $371.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) shares increased by 2.66% to $0.57. This security traded at a volume of 51.1K shares come close, making up 8.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
  • Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ:WTER) shares rose 2.25% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.8 million.

Losers

  • Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) stock fell 6.31% to $3.42 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $82.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) shares decreased by 5.93% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.3 million.
  • China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) shares fell 2.12% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.4 million.
  • Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) shares declined by 1.42% to $0.97. The company’s market cap stands at $48.2 million.
  • Happiness Development Gro (NASDAQ:HAPP) stock decreased by 1.38% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
  • TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares declined by 0.77% to $5.2. The company’s market cap stands at $415.7 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-defensive-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

10 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

10 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers 111 (NASDAQ:YI) shares rose 3.81% to $4.35 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. read more
12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers BIMI International (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares rose 4.37% to $0.92 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago. read more
24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) rose 33% to $50.80 in pre-market trading. Sono Group shares climbed 155% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $15 per share. read more
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares surged 55% to close at $1.00 on Tuesday as the company reported a narrower Q3 loss. read more