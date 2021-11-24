10 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- BIMI International (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares increased by 39.54% to $0.98 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.4 million shares, which is 42.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 million.
- 111 (NASDAQ:YI) stock moved upwards by 2.75% to $4.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $371.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) shares increased by 2.66% to $0.57. This security traded at a volume of 51.1K shares come close, making up 8.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
- Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ:WTER) shares rose 2.25% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.8 million.
Losers
- Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) stock fell 6.31% to $3.42 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $82.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) shares decreased by 5.93% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.3 million.
- China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) shares fell 2.12% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.4 million.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) shares declined by 1.42% to $0.97. The company’s market cap stands at $48.2 million.
- Happiness Development Gro (NASDAQ:HAPP) stock decreased by 1.38% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
- TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares declined by 0.77% to $5.2. The company’s market cap stands at $415.7 million.
