12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) shares moved upwards by 8.1% to $11.47 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares moved upwards by 2.6% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.4 million.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock increased by 2.56% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares increased by 2.17% to $17.89. Funko’s trading volume hit 72.3K shares by close, accounting for 12.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $714.3 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock increased by 2.08% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.7 million.
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) stock moved upwards by 1.6% to $3.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.1 million.
Losers
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock decreased by 3.12% to $0.93 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.4 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock fell 1.84% to $0.48. The company’s market cap stands at $42.0 million.
- Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock decreased by 1.48% to $3.33. The company’s market cap stands at $83.2 million.
- 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares decreased by 1.1% to $23.52. 2U’s trading volume hit 74.0K shares by close, accounting for 7.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) stock declined by 1.1% to $2.7. The company’s market cap stands at $40.2 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares fell 1.06% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.1 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
