8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 23, 2021 12:50 pm
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) shares moved upwards by 16.16% to $97.0 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 942.1K shares, making up 301.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.9 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) shares increased by 7.89% to $6.01. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Losers

  • Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) shares fell 21.08% to $11.8 during Tuesday’s regular session. The company’s market cap stands at $13.2 billion.
  • Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares decreased by 10.68% to $3.43. The current volume of 852.3K shares is 132.44% of Sino-Global Shipping’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.4 million.
  • Cadre Hldgs (NYSE:CDRE) stock declined by 10.64% to $18.06. The company’s market cap stands at $604.7 million.
  • Aenza SAA (NYSE:AENZ) stock decreased by 10.32% to $1.48. The current volume of 89.7K shares is 42.39% of Aenza SAA’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $258.0 million.
  • Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock decreased by 9.95% to $7.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $541.4 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares fell 9.32% to $5.84. Pioneer Power Solutions’s stock is trading at a volume of 624.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 8.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

