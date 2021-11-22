QQQ
-4.69
408.68
-1.16%
BTC/USD
-2059.91
56562.11
-3.51%
DIA
+ 0.28
355.63
+ 0.08%
SPY
-1.48
470.37
-0.32%
TLT
-1.74
150.10
-1.17%
GLD
-3.89
176.50
-2.25%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 22, 2021 5:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock moved upwards by 43.2% to $1.79 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, Qualigen Therapeutics’s trading volume reached 3.7 million shares. This is 965.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $52.1 million.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) stock rose 14.9% to $0.53. Tonix Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume hit 2.4 million shares by close, accounting for 18.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.1 million.
  • BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) stock rose 5.95% to $13.69. This security traded at a volume of 77.3K shares come close, making up 6.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $535.4 million.
  • Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) stock increased by 4.29% to $19.67. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) stock increased by 4.29% to $0.67. The company’s market cap stands at $35.3 million.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares moved upwards by 4.22% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.

Losers

  • iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock decreased by 8.56% to $8.12 during Monday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 191.8K shares come close, making up 287.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.5 million.
  • Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) shares decreased by 5.01% to $5.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares fell 4.53% to $2.11. The company’s market cap stands at $27.5 million.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock decreased by 4.51% to $2.33. The company’s market cap stands at $27.0 million.
  • Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) stock fell 4.0% to $4.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
  • Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares fell 3.76% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.5 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) stock moved upwards by 6.47% to $2.63 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million. read more
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) stock rose 15.92% to $5.35 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $151.7 million. read more
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more