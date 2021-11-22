12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock moved upwards by 43.2% to $1.79 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, Qualigen Therapeutics’s trading volume reached 3.7 million shares. This is 965.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $52.1 million.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) stock rose 14.9% to $0.53. Tonix Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume hit 2.4 million shares by close, accounting for 18.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.1 million.
- BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) stock rose 5.95% to $13.69. This security traded at a volume of 77.3K shares come close, making up 6.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $535.4 million.
- Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) stock increased by 4.29% to $19.67. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) stock increased by 4.29% to $0.67. The company’s market cap stands at $35.3 million.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares moved upwards by 4.22% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.
Losers
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock decreased by 8.56% to $8.12 during Monday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 191.8K shares come close, making up 287.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.5 million.
- Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) shares decreased by 5.01% to $5.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares fell 4.53% to $2.11. The company’s market cap stands at $27.5 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock decreased by 4.51% to $2.33. The company’s market cap stands at $27.0 million.
- Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) stock fell 4.0% to $4.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares fell 3.76% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.5 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.