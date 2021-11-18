12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) stock moved upwards by 6.47% to $2.63 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million.
- Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares increased by 4.6% to $9.55. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 78.5K shares, which is 18.89 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $580.3 million.
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) stock increased by 4.54% to $3.68. The company's market cap stands at $63.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) stock increased by 3.59% to $8.93. Trading volume for this security closed at 187.2K, accounting for 4.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $742.1 million.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock increased by 3.49% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $139.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) shares rose 3.33% to $2.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) stock decreased by 15.07% to $2.65 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 400.1K shares come close, making up 56.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $188.2 million.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) stock fell 11.6% to $3.43. The company's market cap stands at $160.2 million.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares fell 8.74% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $95.5 million.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) stock decreased by 3.04% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $41.3 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock fell 2.76% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock declined by 2.62% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
